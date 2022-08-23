Larnach (core) has progressed to taking live at-bats and sprinting at full effort, MLB.com reports.
Larnach has been out of action since undergoing a bilateral surgical repair procedure June 28. The Twins initially projected for Larnach to miss around eight weeks following the procedure, but based on where he currently stands in the rehab process, he'll likely need a little extra time before he's ready to return from the 10-day injured list. If he remains free of setbacks over the next few days while taking part in full baseball activities, Larnach could be cleared to begin a rehab assignment before the end of August.