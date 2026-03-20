Larnach (side) is starting in left field and batting second in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.

The 29-year-old was scratched Sunday due to left side soreness but is good to go after taking a few days off to recover. Larnach has struggled this spring with a .171/.275/.257 slash line in 40 plate appearances but is expected to open the campaign in the strong side of a platoon between the corner outfield and designated hitter.