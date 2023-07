Larnach was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. He'll start in left field and bat seventh in the Twins' series opener versus the Mariners.

Larnach has an .819 OPS with St. Paul this season but just a .699 OPS during his time in the majors. The left-handed batter is taking Byron Buxton's (paternity) spot on the roster and might be returned to the minors later this week once Buxton is back.