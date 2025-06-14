France went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 10-3 loss to the Astros.

The first baseman got hold of a Steven Okert slider in the ninth inning, on a night when all of Minnesota's offense came on solo homers. It was France's fifth long ball of the year and his first since May 23, ending an 18-game drought, but he's stayed productive despite the lack of power by batting .338 (23-for-68) with nine runs and 10 RBI during that stretch.