Jenkins (hamstring) has been assigned to the FCL Twins on a rehab assignment, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

Jenkins made just one plate appearance before straining his left hamstring and landing on the injured list at Single-A Fort Myers. As one the top prospects in baseball it was thought he may quickly advance to High-A Cedar Rapids this summer, so this injury may mean he spends most of the season at Single-A.