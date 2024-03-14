Jenkins won't play Saturday in the Twins' Spring Breakout game against the Rays due to a quadricep strain, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Jenkins is still able to hit but was scratched because he's not able to run at full speed. The top prospect is expected to be good to go by the time the minor-league season begins in early April. Jenkins dominated during a short stint at Single-A Fort Myers in 2023 but could head back to the affiliate to start the 2024 season, given that he just turned 19 less than a month ago.