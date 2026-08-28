The Twins selected Jenkins's contract from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday.

News broke Thursday that Jenkins was on his way to the big leagues, and his promotion is now official. The top prospect missed time with a shoulder injury this season, but when healthy he slashed .308/.407/.532 with 12 home runs, 17 stolen bases and a 42:48 BB:K over 69 games with St. Paul. Jenkins has primarily been a center fielder in the minors, but he's capable of handling all three outfield positions. He's starting in center field and batting ninth Friday versus the White Sox in his major-league debut.