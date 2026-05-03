Jenkins suffered a left shoulder injury and was removed from Sunday's contest with Triple-A St. Paul in the sixth inning, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.

Jenkins crashed into the center field wall while making a catch with two outs in the top of the sixth inning, and he was promptly removed from the contest while favoring his left shoulder. The 21-year-old is considered to be the Twins' No. 1 prospect and the No. 11 overall prospect in MLB Pipeline's Top 100, and he's produced a .256 average with two home runs, nine RBI, 15 runs scored and five stolen bases over 90 at-bats in 25 contest with St. Paul this season. More information on the outfielder's status will likely be provided in the near future.