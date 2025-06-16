site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Yunior Severino: Returns from oblique injury
RotoWire Staff
Severino (oblique) was activated from the 7-day injured list at Triple-A St. Paul.
He had been off to a slow start before the injury as he's hitting just .221/.338/.294 with no home runs in 21 games.
