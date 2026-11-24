Austin has been hitting this offseason and is considered fully recovered from right knee surgery, Joel Sherman of The New York Post reports.

Austin underwent a patellar tendon debridement procedure on his right knee in February, forcing him to miss the entire 2026 season. He's healthy now, though, and is receiving interest as a free agent from the Yankees, Mets, Blue Jays, Cubs and Rays. Austin played in Japan from 2020-to-2025 and the 35-year-old would likely have to accept a minor-league contract this winter.