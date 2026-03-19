Hays is batting .357/.400/.690 with three doubles, a triple, three homers and one steal in 45 plate appearances in Cactus League action.

The 31-year-old signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the White Sox in January and has put his best foot forward during spring training. Hays totaled 15 home runs and seven stolen bases with a .768 OPS in 103 regular-season games with Cincinnati last year and is expected to start in the corner outfield for Chicago.