Hays signed a contract with the White Sox on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

After sending Luis Robert to the Mets earlier in the month, the White Sox will add some talent back to their outfield by bringing in Hays. The 30-year-old enjoyed one of his best seasons in the majors last year with the Reds, slashing .266/.315/.453 with 15 homers, 64 RBI and 60 runs scored while adding seven steals in 103 games. He's primarily played in left field over the past few seasons, but the White Sox may look to take advantage of his arm strength in right field, keeping Andrew Benintendi (Achilles) in left.