Ramos (elbow) will serve as the White Sox's designated hitter and No. 7 batter in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers.

Ramos is making his first start of the spring, as his lone other Cactus League appearance came as a backup DH in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Angels. Since he's still operating with some restrictions with his throwing while he works through a sore right elbow, Ramos may not be ready to play the infield anytime soon, but serving as a DH should still allow him to pick up enough at-bats this spring to keep him in contention for an Opening Day roster spot.