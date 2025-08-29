Martin allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Yankees on Thursday.

Martin gave up a two-run home run to Cody Bellinger in the first inning and yielded a solo shot to Jazz Chisholm in the second. The Yankees continued to give Martin trouble, and while he didn't yield any additional runs, his pitch count got up early and he was pulled at 81 pitches (50 strikes). This was the first time he's failed to complete four innings all year and just the second time in 21 appearances (20 starts) he's fallen short of five frames. The right-hander has a 4.03 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 85:38 K:BB through 116 innings. His numbers don't pop off the page, but he's been a reliable innings-eater for the White Sox. He's projected to make his next start at Minnesota.