Martin (0-1) took the loss Saturday, surrendering seven runs on nine hits and two walks over five innings as the White Sox were downed 7-2 by the Tigers. He struck out two.

The right-hander wasn't fooling anyone as five of the hits off Martin went for extra bases, including homers by Kerry Carpenter in the second inning and Spencer Torkelson in the third. Martin got the hook after 88 pitches (49 strikes), and even after blanking the Angels in his first start of the year, he'll head into his next one with a 5.73 ERA and poor 4:4 K:BB over 11 innings. Martin lines up to take the mound at home next weekend against the Red Sox.