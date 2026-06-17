White Sox's Davis Martin: Shelled in short start Tuesday

Martin (9-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Yankees, allowing nine runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out four over 3.1 innings.

Martin looked sharp out of the gate, striking out three of the first four batters he faced, before things drastically unraveled. The right-hander needed 88 pitches to record just 10 outs and was tagged for a season-high three home runs in his worst outing of the season. Across the third and fourth innings alone, Martin allowed 10 baserunners as New York's offense repeatedly capitalized on traffic. After carrying a 2.00 ERA through his first 11 starts, Martin has now allowed six or more earned runs in two of his last three outings, causing it to jump to 3.31. The 29-year-old is scheduled to make his next start on the road against Detroit.