Martin (1-1) earned the win Friday over the Red Sox. He allowed a run on six hits and a walk while striking out six over six-plus innings.
The White Sox's offense erupted early in this contest, giving Martin plenty of support. He also pitched well, throwing 63 of 89 pitches for strikes to earn his second quality start in three outings this season. He's now at a 4.24 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB over 17 innings across three starts. The right-hander will likely struggle for wins while pitching for a poor team, and he hasn't historically displayed much strikeout upside at the major-league level. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Athletics next week.
