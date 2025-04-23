Martin (1-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Twins, allowing two runs (zero earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out three in five innings.

Martin allowed a season-low three hits, all of which went for singles. Fielding errors in the second and third innings helped the Twins push across two runs, but Martin was able to post his third start of the season with at least five innings and one or fewer earned runs allowed. He has a 3.95 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB in 27.1 thus far and will aim to get back in the win column this weekend against the Athletics.