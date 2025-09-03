Martin (6-9) picked up the win Tuesday against Minnesota, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts over six innings.

Martin nabbed his second quality start in his last eight appearances and picked up a win in his third straight decision. He didn't allow a home run Tuesday after yielding four long balls across his last two outings. In his last eight starts, Martin has a 4.57 ERA and a 36:22 K:BB across 41.1 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Tigers on Sunday.