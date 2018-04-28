Covey's contract was purchased from Triple-A on Saturday and he will start Game 2 of the doubleheader against the Royals, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

He was outrighted off the 40-man roster this offseason, but the White Sox needed a spot starter, and he will get the call with a corresponding roster move to be determined. Covey has a shiny 2.95 ERA at Triple-A, but his 5.15 FIP and below-average 18 percent strikeout rate do a better job illustrating how good he has been. He should be avoided in most formats, and could be sent back to Triple-A after the twin bill.