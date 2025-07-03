Quero went 3-for-3 with a walk and an RBI on Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Quero's playing time has started to slip, as he's gone from playing every other day to once every three days since late June. That coincides with a slump at the plate, as he entered Wednesday's game having gone just 1-for-18 across his last seven games. He managed to turn in a productive performance Wednesday, with his RBI coming on a single in the third inning.