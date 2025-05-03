Quero went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run scored and two RBI on Friday against the Astros.

Quero has racked up 52 plate appearances since his debut April 17. He's maintained a .326 average with a very impressive 5:7 K:BB. Even in the White Sox's below-average lineup, Quero has also managed seven RBI and five runs scored while consistently hitting cleanup.