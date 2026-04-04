White Sox's Edgar Quero: Idle Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quero isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus Toronto.
Quero will grab a seat on the bench Saturday after beginning the series 2-for-4 in Friday's win. Reese McGuire will get the nod behind home plate and bat eighth.
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