White Sox's Edgar Quero: Idle Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Quero will get a breather after he had started at either catcher or designated hitter in each of the last four contests. Kyle Teel will step in behind the dish Sunday, while Andrew Benintendi gets a day out of the outfield and serves as Chicago's DH.
