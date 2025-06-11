White Sox's Edgar Quero: Knocks in pair
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quero went 1-for-4 with two RBI on Tuesday against the Astros.
Quero has alternated starts consistently since May 31, most recently with Kyle Teel. Both were in the lineup Tuesday, with Quero at designated hitter and Teel behind the plate. Even with the more limited opportunity, Quero has RBI in three consecutive games while collecting at least one hit in five consecutive appearances.
