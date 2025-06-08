Quero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Quero will hit the bench against a righty (Michael Lorenzen) for the second time in the series, and he looks as though he'll have to settle for a timeshare at catcher with Kyle Teel, who was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Given that Teel bats from the left side and Quero is a switch hitter, it wouldn't be surprising if Teel ended up seeing the bulk of starts at catcher when the White Sox face righties.