Quero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
Quero will receive a breather for the Sunday afternoon contest after he went 0-for-4 while playing all nine innings behind the plate in Saturday's 3-1 loss. Matt Thaiss will handle catching duties for the White Sox in the series finale.
