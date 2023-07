The Angels traded Quero alongside Ky Bush on Wednesday in exchange for Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

After putting up a .970 OPS in Single-A in 2022, Quero was pushed to Double-A to begin 2023 and is slashing .245/.385/.332 with 35 RBI across 317 plate appearances. The 20-year-old backstop will likely remain in Double-A as he transitions to his new organization, though he remains on his way to contribute in the majors within a few years.