Quero is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Atlanta.

Quero and Kyle Teel had both received steady playing time between the catcher and designated-hitter spots last week, but Quero's opportunities have begun to tail off. He'll be on the bench for the second time in the series and the third time in five games while Teel starts behind the plate and Mike Tauchman serves as Chicago's DH.

