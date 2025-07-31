Quero went 2-for-4 with a double and a three-run home run Wednesday against the Phillies.

Quero didn't homer across the first 55 games of his big-league career, but he now has three home runs across 14 contests. He's also recorded six doubles in that span while driving in eight and scoring 10 runs. Quero has also started to see more consistent playing time, starting eight of 12 games since the All-Star break.