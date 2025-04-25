Quero isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics.
Quero will get a chance to rest Friday after going 8-for-24 with four RBI and a run scored through his first eight career MLB games. Matt Thaiss fill in behind the plate and bat sixth.
