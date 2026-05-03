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White Sox's Edgar Quero: Taking seat Sunday
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1 min read
Quero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.
Drew Romo will handle catching duties in the series finale while Quero rests after working behind the plate for all nine innings on Saturday's 4-0 win while going 1-for-4 with an RBI.
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