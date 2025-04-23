Now Playing

Quero went 3-for-4 with a run scored Tuesday against the Twins.

Quero started for the fourth time in six games since his promotion to the majors and has most recently hit fourth and fifth in the lineup. He has earned that key role quickly, collecting seven hits across his first 19 at-bats. Quero also scored the first run of his career Tuesday.

