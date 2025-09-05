Quero went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Thursday's 11-8 win over the Twins.

Quero batted leadoff for the first time in his career -- over 93 games this season, he's been in every spot in the order. He's most frequently featured third, fourth or sixth in the lineup, but he's been hitting well lately, going 23-for-65 (.354) over his last 20 games. The switch hitter is up to a .289/.351/.395 slash line with five home runs, 36 RBI, 28 runs scored, 17 doubles and no stolen bases across 333 plate appearances. Quero hasn't provided much power and has lackluster speed -- ranking in the fifth percentile with a 25 feet per second sprint speed, per Statcast -- so he doesn't seem like a logical fit for the leadoff spot in the long run despite a promising showing at getting on base.