Crochet (elbow) is set to begin a rehab assignment Sunday with Double-A Birmingham, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Crochet checked out well in his followup visit with team doctors Thursday and got the go-ahead to return to live competition. Now nearly 13 months removed from Tommy John surgery, the talented young lefty reliever should be an option for the White Sox bullpen sometime in May.
