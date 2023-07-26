Crochet (shoulder) is feeling better and is projected to return from the injured list in early August, MLB.com reports.
Crochet was taken off a rehab assignment July 21, though he quickly recovered from soreness in his shoulder. There has been no word on the resumption of his rehab assignment, but the team remains hopeful that he'll be able to contribute out of the bullpen for roughly the final two months of the campaign.
