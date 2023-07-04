Crochet (shoulder) will pitch multiple innings during his next rehab appearance with Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Manager Pedro Grifol said the White Sox will need multi-inning contributions from Crochet once the 24-year-old lefty returns from the injured list, so Thursday's outing will help get Crochet prepared for his new role. Crochet pitched just two-thirds of an inning in his first rehab appearance and has thrown two full innings once in the majors this season.