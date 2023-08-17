Sheets went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Cubs on Wednesday.

Sheets gave the White Sox a 3-0 lead in the fifth frame with a two-run blast, but the team's bullpen couldn't seal the deal in the late innings. The long ball was Sheets' first since June 16, a span of 33 games. The veteran has seen his playing time decline as his bat has been cold. Since June 20, he's slashing a meager .178/.241/.247 with one homer, seven RBI, three runs and a 5:17 BB:K over 32 contests.