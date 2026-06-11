White Sox's Hagen Smith: Could start Saturday for Sox

Manager Will Venable said Thursday that the team is considering promoting Smith to start Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

The White Sox don't currently have a probable pitcher listed for Saturday's contest, but Smith could get the nod after posting a 3.76 ERA and 1.32 WHIP while striking out 79 batters in 52.2 innings at Triple-A Charlotte. The 22-year-old southpaw has found consistent success on the mound throughout his minor-league career, though that consistency would certainly be put to the test while making his MLB debut against one of the league's most dynamic offenses. Venable noted there is also a chance the team keeps Smith in the minors for a while longer and relies on its bullpen to get through Saturday.