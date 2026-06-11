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White Sox's Hagen Smith: Could start Saturday for Sox

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Manager Will Venable said Thursday that the team is considering promoting Smith to start Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

The White Sox don't currently have a probable pitcher listed for Saturday's contest, but Smith could get the nod after posting a 3.76 ERA and 1.32 WHIP while striking out 79 batters in 52.2 innings at Triple-A Charlotte. The 22-year-old southpaw has found consistent success on the mound throughout his minor-league career, though that consistency would certainly be put to the test while making his MLB debut against one of the league's most dynamic offenses. Venable noted there is also a chance the team keeps Smith in the minors for a while longer and relies on its bullpen to get through Saturday.

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