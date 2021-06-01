Schryver (elbow) has made seven appearances out of the Triple-A Charlotte bullpen this season, giving up five earned runs on seven hits and five walks over 9.2 innings.

Schryver underwent Tommy John surgery in February 2020, but he didn't end up missing any actual game action due to the cancellation of the minor-league season. The lefty made rapid progress in his recovery, gaining full clearance for the start of the 2021 Triple-A season in early May for a procedure that often sidelines pitchers for up to 18 months. Schryver has shown spotty control in his initial action post-surgery, but the White Sox are likely just happy to see the 26-year-old back on the mound again.