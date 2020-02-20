Play

Schryver (elbow) underwent successful Tommy John surgery Thursday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The southpaw is expected to make a full recovery in 12-to-18 months, keeping him out of commission for the entire 2020 season and likely a good portion of 2021 as well. Schryver split the 2019 campaign between Triple-A Charlotte and Double-A Binghamton, turning in a 4.04 ERA and 1.48 WHIP across 41 relief appearances between the two stops.

