White Sox's Hunter Schryver: Undergoes Tommy John surgery
Schryver (elbow) underwent successful Tommy John surgery Thursday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The southpaw is expected to make a full recovery in 12-to-18 months, keeping him out of commission for the entire 2020 season and likely a good portion of 2021 as well. Schryver split the 2019 campaign between Triple-A Charlotte and Double-A Binghamton, turning in a 4.04 ERA and 1.48 WHIP across 41 relief appearances between the two stops.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Strategies for relief pitcher position
Relief pitcher may not seem the most interesting position, but it allows for a wide variety...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H points dynasty startup mock
Dynasty leagues have their own wrinkles. Head-to-Head points leagues as well. Combine the two,...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Biggest breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...