White Sox's Hunter Schryver: Set for Tommy John surgery
Schryver will undergo Tommy John surgery Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The 24-year-old reached the Triple-A level for the first time last season, striking out an impressive 23 batters in 13.2 innings but also walking 12 batters and allowing 13 runs. Recovery from the procedure should keep him out of game action until the middle of the 2021 season.
