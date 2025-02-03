The White Sox claimed Amaya off waivers from the Orioles on Monday.
Amaya was removed from the White Sox' 40-man roster less than a month ago before being scooped up via waivers by the Orioles. Now he's headed back to Chicago, where he will provide some infield depth.
