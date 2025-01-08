Share Video

The White Sox designated Amaya for assignment Wednesday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Josh Rojas, whose signing was officially announced Wednesday. Amaya was a waiver claim of the White Sox in August and slashed just .179/.225/.194 over 23 games for them down the stretch of the 2024 season.

