The White Sox designated Amaya for assignment Friday.
The 26-year-old opened the campaign as Chicago's primary shortstop, but he's fallen into a reserve role the past few weeks and has now been removed from the 40-man roster. Amaya had a horrid start to the campaign with a .097/.119/.113 slash line through 68 plate appearances.
