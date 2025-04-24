Now Playing

Amaya is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.

Amaya will give way to Bobby Dalbec at shortstop after previously starting in each of the previous five contests. Though he's a dependable defender, Amaya has been one of the majors' least-productive hitters this season, slashing .087/.120/.109 over 50 plate appearances.

