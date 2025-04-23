Amaya will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Following Chase Meidroth's promotion to the big leagues on April 11, Amaya appeared to be at risk of falling into a part-time role, but Meidroth's move to the injured list just over a week later has since reopened a regular spot in the middle infield. The White Sox aren't yet comfortable deploying Brooks Baldwin at shortstop on an everyday basis, so the more defensively savvy Amaya could end up seeing the bulk of the starts at the position while Baldwin handles more of a utility role. Most of the value Amaya brings in the field has been negated by his ineptitude at the plate, however; among the 300 MLB hitters who have logged 40 plate appearances this season heading into Wednesday's action, the 26-year-old ranks 299th with a .234 OPS.