Amaya isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics.
Amaya has been in a notable slump at the plate recently, going 0-for-13 over his last nine games and logging just three hits since the start of April. He'll give way to Brooks Baldwin at shortstop Friday, creating an opening in the lineup for Nick Maton to serve as Chicago's DH.
