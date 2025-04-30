Now Playing

Amaya is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Amaya will take a seat for the fourth time in six games and may have moved into a part-time role. Though he's the best defensive shortstop on the White Sox roster, Amaya has been an easy out at the plate, slashing .078/.107/.098 over 57 plate appearances on the season.

