Scholtens (1-2) allowed two hits and a walk while striking out three over four scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday over the Red Sox.

Scholtens ended up pitching the most innings of four White Sox pitchers in the contest, piggybacking opener Tanner Banks's 2.2 innings of one-run ball. Scholtens' third stint in the big leagues has been much more effective than his first two -- he's pitched 6.2 consecutive scoreless innings since he was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on June 16. He's at a 2.31 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 13:9 K:BB through 23.1 innings over nine outings (one start) this season. With Mike Clevinger (biceps) likely out through the end of the month, Scholtens could get one more chance to cover bulk-relief innings. That would line up as a road appearance versus the Athletics, though it's far from a guarantee he'll get the assignment.